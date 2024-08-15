Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, with the Tricolour proudly displayed across the nation. Citizens across the country hoist the flag with great pride. Under the Flag Code of India, introduced on January 26, 2002, anyone, whether an individual, organization, or institution, is permitted to hoist or display the flag on any day, as long as it is done with respect.

The flag's size may vary, but its length must always be 1.5 times its width to ensure it remains rectangular in shape. An amendment to the Flag Code on December 30, 2021, allows the flag to be made from handspun, handwoven, or machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, silk, or khadi bunting. When displayed at homes or public locations, the flag can be flown both day and night. However, only vehicles used by the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors, and other dignitaries may display the flag. It must not be used to cover vehicles' sides, backs, or tops.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, strictly forbids any form of disrespect toward the flag. Acts such as burning, mutilating, or defacing the flag are punishable with up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

After the flag is taken down, it must be stored properly. First, lay it horizontally, folding the saffron and green bands under the white band, so only strips of the saffron and green are visible. Fold the white band towards the center, revealing only the Ashoka Chakra and parts of the other two bands. The flag can then be carried carefully and stored.

If the flag is damaged, it should be destroyed in private, preferably by burning, in a manner befitting its dignity. Paper flags, commonly used during celebrations, should not be discarded carelessly. Like damaged cloth flags, they should be disposed of in private, considering their symbolic value.

