Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'From 1929 hrs...': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

ISRO’s EOS-08 Launch Marks Leap in India’s Space Odyssey

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuitions, cracked UPSC thrice with self-study, became IPS then IAS with AIR..

'I assure you...': Bengal Governor meets protesting doctors after mob vandalise Kolkata hospital

This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, opened to empty theatres; later became silver jubilee hit, earned…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'From 1929 hrs...': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

'From 1929 hrs...': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

ISRO’s EOS-08 Launch Marks Leap in India’s Space Odyssey

ISRO’s EOS-08 Launch Marks Leap in India’s Space Odyssey

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuitions, cracked UPSC thrice with self-study, became IPS then IAS with AIR..

Meet man who sold tea with father, gave tuitions, cracked UPSC thrice with self-study, became IPS then IAS with AIR..

Five superfoods which are considered 'Amrit' in Ayurveda 

Five superfoods which are considered 'Amrit' in Ayurveda 

9 TV actors who got replaced from their shows overnight

9 TV actors who got replaced from their shows overnight

Impacts of 'Chai' on overall health 

Impacts of 'Chai' on overall health 

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, opened to empty theatres; later became silver jubilee hit, earned…

This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, opened to empty theatres; later became silver jubilee hit, earned…

Amitabh Bachchan gives advice to married couples amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours: 'Kabhi bhi...'

Amitabh Bachchan gives advice to married couples amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours: 'Kabhi bhi...'

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

HomeIndia

India

Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, strictly forbids any form of disrespect toward the flag.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, with the Tricolour proudly displayed across the nation. Citizens across the country hoist the flag with great pride. Under the Flag Code of India, introduced on January 26, 2002, anyone, whether an individual, organization, or institution, is permitted to hoist or display the flag on any day, as long as it is done with respect.

The flag's size may vary, but its length must always be 1.5 times its width to ensure it remains rectangular in shape. An amendment to the Flag Code on December 30, 2021, allows the flag to be made from handspun, handwoven, or machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, silk, or khadi bunting. When displayed at homes or public locations, the flag can be flown both day and night. However, only vehicles used by the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors, and other dignitaries may display the flag. It must not be used to cover vehicles' sides, backs, or tops.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, strictly forbids any form of disrespect toward the flag. Acts such as burning, mutilating, or defacing the flag are punishable with up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

After the flag is taken down, it must be stored properly. First, lay it horizontally, folding the saffron and green bands under the white band, so only strips of the saffron and green are visible. Fold the white band towards the center, revealing only the Ashoka Chakra and parts of the other two bands. The flag can then be carried carefully and stored.

If the flag is damaged, it should be destroyed in private, preferably by burning, in a manner befitting its dignity. Paper flags, commonly used during celebrations, should not be discarded carelessly. Like damaged cloth flags, they should be disposed of in private, considering their symbolic value.

To prevent insult to the flag, rules outlined in the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act should be followed, with violations resulting in fines or imprisonment of up to three years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

REVEALED: How Vinesh Phogat's jumped to above 52.5 kg before her Olympics Gold medal bout

REVEALED: How Vinesh Phogat's jumped to above 52.5 kg before her Olympics Gold medal bout

Meet man, an Indian, who led Rs 886390 crore company, stepped down as CEO after...

Meet man, an Indian, who led Rs 886390 crore company, stepped down as CEO after...

Trolled for religious beliefs, expelled from school, raised by single mom, this actress gave Rs 400-crore hit, won...

Trolled for religious beliefs, expelled from school, raised by single mom, this actress gave Rs 400-crore hit, won...

Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement