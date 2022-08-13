Search icon
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: PM Narendra Modi's mother distributes national flags

According to a government release, Hiraba Modi waved the tricolour and handed out national flags to children in her house.

Reported By:DNA Web Teams| Edited By: DNA Web Teams |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Screen Grab

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba Modi, who turned 100 in June, handed out national flags to kids at her home on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city in Gujarat.

On Saturday, Children's University in the state capital was the site of the first event in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's three-day "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign commemorating India's 75th anniversary of independence.

An official government announcement said that Hiraba Modi gave out national flags to youngsters at her home and waved the tricolour with them as part of this programme.

In many cities throughout Gujarat, members of the BJP led rallies called "Tiranga Yatra" as supporters carried the national flag.

Earlier in the day, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, MLAs, and former MLAs joined Gujarat BJP president CR Patil for a 7 mile rally at Vijapur in the Mehsana district.

A member of parliament for the BJP, Ranjan Bhatt, went on a "Tiranga Yatra" alongside state legislators from his home district of Vadodara. Many other cities and towns in Gujarat also had festivals.

(With inputs from PTI)

