Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: How to order the national flag online for free at ePostoffice portal

National Flag

The Indian postal service provides free doorstep delivery of the national flag for the celebration of Independence Day on the 15th of August, 2022. The flag can be bought online through the post office portal at a price of just Rs. 25. The flag will be sold with the dimensions of 20 inches and 30 inches in length and breadth, which will be available without a pole.

The flag can be ordered at the postoffice.gov.in website by anyone in India. By going to the nearby post office, citizens can directly buy the national flag. Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav will be celebrated with a closure, although the post office will still be open on holidays.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a project for this year's "Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav" event in India. The birth of the new India may be seen in the government's initiative to urge citizens to hoist the tricolour at home. This day will be commemorated between August 13 and August 15. The national flag should be folded and stored according to the instructions supplied by the Ministry of Culture. The national flag should be kept properly because it is a representation of national pride.

An essential part of celebrating Independence Day is hoisting the national flag. The Tiranga or tricolour, which stands for the three colours, is the name given to the national flag (saffron, white and green). The Flag Code of India was established to codify the rules, customs, guidelines, and regulations pertaining to the flying of the national flag. Additionally, it keeps an eye on how the flag is flown in official as well as non-official buildings. On January 26, 2002, the Flag Code of India went into effect. On December 30, 2021, it underwent some revisions.

The fabric used to make the national flag should be either hand-spun, hand-woven, or manufactured by machine. In addition to cotton, wool, silk, and kadi, the amendment permits the use of polyester to create tricolours. The new rule mandates that the national flag be flown throughout the day and night in visible sections of the home.

STEPS TO BUY THE NATIONAL FLAG ONLINE FOR FREE:

Step 1: Sign up on the official "Epost Office" portal website.

Step 2: Next, put the country's flag in the shopping cart.

Step 3: The website will require you to log in before you can add it to your cart.

Step 4: New users need to provide a phone number and email address.

Step 5: Additionally, for current customers, the procedure will be simpler for the dispatch of the national flag without experiencing any problems.