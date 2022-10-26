Gujarat declared 100 percent 'har ghar jal' state, know what it means?

Gujarat declared 100 percent 'har ghar jal' state (File photo)

Gujarat has been declared 100 percent 'Har Ghar Jal' state, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi announced on Wednesday. "Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of New Year Gujarat declared as 100% Har Ghar Jal state," he tweeted.

In 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this mission, a target has been set to provide clean tap water to every household in rural India by 2024. A budget of Rs 3.60 lakh crore has been estimated for this, in which the share of the central government is Rs 2.08 lakh crore. During the financial year 2021-22, the central government released an additional budget of Rs 40,000 crore.

