Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat declared 100 percent 'har ghar jal' state, know what it means?

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Central government which was announced in 2019 by PM Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Gujarat declared 100 percent 'har ghar jal' state, know what it means?
Gujarat declared 100 percent 'har ghar jal' state (File photo)

Gujarat has been declared 100 percent 'Har Ghar Jal' state, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi announced on Wednesday. "Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of New Year Gujarat declared as 100% Har Ghar Jal state," he tweeted.

In 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this mission, a target has been set to provide clean tap water to every household in rural India by 2024. A budget of Rs 3.60 lakh crore has been estimated for this, in which the share of the central government is Rs 2.08 lakh crore. During the financial year 2021-22, the central government released an additional budget of Rs 40,000 crore.

READ | Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways to run 124 special trains for UP, Bihar, check full list here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Who is Divita Rai? All about 23-year-old model from Karnataka who won Miss Diva Universe 2022
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6: Marina, Sudeepa, Adi Reddy, RJ Suriya - Meet contestants of Nagarjuna's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tiger 3 star Salman Khan breaks the internet by wishing Bhai Dooj with shirtless photo
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.