Har Ghar Dastak: Centre to launch door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive soon

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is currently advancing in full force in all the states, yet reports have stated that over 10 crore people have missed their second jab of the vaccine. In order to improve these numbers, the central government has decided to launch a new campaign.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Centre will be launching a mega vaccination campaign from the month of November. This campaign will be for door-to-door vaccination for citizens, and will be called ‘Har Ghar Dastak’.

While talking to the press, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “We're going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We're decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose & also those who have not taken the first dose.”

He further added, “77% of eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with first dose. 32% people have received both the doses. More than 10 crores people haven't taken second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for second dose should take the vaccine.”

77% of eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with first dose. 32% people have received both the doses. More than 10 crores people haven't taken second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for second dose should take the vaccine: Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/Y3jFeaUC23

The health minister further pointed out that a total of 48 districts have been identified across the country, where less than 50 percent of the eligible people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. He stressed that special focus will be laid on these states during this campaign.

Mandaviya made these announcements after holding a meeting with the health ministers of states and union territories to discuss the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in their areas, and their emergency response preparations of the virus.

The government data states that over 3.92 crore beneficiaries are more than six weeks overdue for their second dose, around 1.57 crore are up to four to six weeks late, and more than 1.50 crore are up to two to four weeks overdue for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The aim of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign is to reduce the number of people who have not yet taken the second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, states and UTs including Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Goa, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir have successfully administered both the doses of the vaccine to more than half of its population.

(With agency inputs)