Har Ghar Dastak: Centre’s door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive to be launched today

With plans to provide a major boost to the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, the central government will be launching the Har Ghar Dastak programme, which will focus on door-to-door vaccination services for the citizens in a mega immunization drive.

The Har Ghar Dastak COVID-19 vaccine drive is being launched by the government on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas, which is on November 2. The campaign will focus on districts that have been lagging behind in the immunization drive and will provide door-to-door vaccines for the people.

This initiative was announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last month, who had said that the mega vaccination drive will be a month-long process. The Har Ghar Dastak campaign will run for the entirety of November, as per the Centre.

The health minister had earlier announced, “We're going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We're decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose & also those who have not taken the first dose.”

He further added, “77% of eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with first dose. 32% people have received both the doses. More than 10 crores people haven't taken second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for second dose should take the vaccine.”

Mansukh Mandaviya also revealed that more than 10 crore people who are eligible for the second dose of the vaccine have not yet taken it. He also said that the vaccination drive in India needs to be ramped up in order to avoid the further spread of the COVID-19 infections.

The main aim of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign launched by the central government is to reduce the number of people who have not yet taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This will help the nation avoid any future threats of a third wave of the pandemic.