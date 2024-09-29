Twitter
India

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

The incident came to light when the local authorities initiated an investigation following a report from the child's grandfather.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online
A 5-year-old boy was reportedly gang rapeed by two men in Uttar Prdesh's Hapur on September 19. The incident came to light when the local authorities initiated an investigation following a report from the child's grandfather.

The police mentioned that a video allegedly showing the assault on the victim by the perpetrators circulated widely online. Jitendra Sharma, the circle officer of Hapur city, told TOI that the suspects, identified as Arsh, Junaid, Mobin, and Shamim (only first names disclosed in the FIR), lives in the same neighbourhood.

Following a complaint filed by the boy's family, police have lodged an FIR under BNS sections 140-4 (kidnapping), 351-2 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult), and sections 5 (m) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act against the four accused.

The CO added, "The boy's statement has been recorded, in which he testified that he was brutally violated. All four accused are on the run and efforts are on to apprehend them."

The boy's grandfather lodged a complaint at Babugarh police station detailing the events. He said, "On Sept 19, around 3am, Junaid lured my 5-year-old grandson from home and took him to a secluded place where he violated him. Others also joined him. Two other men, who were passing by, shot the act and later uploaded the clip on social media. On Sept 26, when the child's condition worsened and he felt unbearable pain, he narrated his ordeal to me."

The family of the boy additionally stated that when they visited the accuseds' home to confront about the incident, the latter "abused and threatened them with dire consequences".

Meanwhile, police are also investigating to determine if there were any previous conflicts or hostilities between the families.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
