Happy Vishu 2020: SMS, Messages, greetings to wish Kerala New Year to your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook

According to the Hindu solar calendar, Malayalees celebrate New Year on April 14.

On the day of Vishu, devotees morning begins with the sighting of Vishukkani, usually consisting of fruits, vegetables, rice, coins, and holy texts, Lord Krishna's statue forms the crux of this beautiful sight as it is decorated with garlands and lighted lamps. This is followed by the custom of elders giving money to the young ones, symbolic of sharing wealth and prosperity, known as Vishu kaineettam. No festival is of course, complete without a sumptuous meal. Several popular dishes cooked during this are mampazha pulissery, Vishu kanji, Vishu katta, and payasam, amongst others!

1. A look at some of the wishes to send to your loved ones and celebrate the occasion.

