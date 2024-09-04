Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delay in your income tax refund? Know major reasons here

This Mukesh Ambani-backed company lays off 75% of its workforce, once valued at 775 million, now…

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Big setback to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency as HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate, film won't release till...

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delay in your income tax refund? Know major reasons here

Delay in your income tax refund? Know major reasons here

This Mukesh Ambani-backed company lays off 75% of its workforce, once valued at 775 million, now…

This Mukesh Ambani-backed company lays off 75% of its workforce, once valued at 775 million, now…

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Big setback to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency as HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate, film won't release till...

Big setback to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency as HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate, film won't release till...

HomeIndia

India

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day in India dates back to 1962, the year when Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the President of India.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Teachers' Day is more than just a day marked on the calendar; it is a heartfelt occasion dedicated to honoring the educators who shape our minds and futures. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, Teachers' Day is a moment to express deep gratitude to those who dedicate their lives to the noble profession of teaching. As we approach Teachers' Day 2024, let's explore its date, history, significance, and how it is celebrated throughout the country.

Teachers' Day 2024: Date

In India, Teachers' Day is observed annually on September 5. This date holds special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of India's most esteemed scholars, philosophers, and the second President of the country.

Teachers' Day 2024: History

The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day in India dates back to 1962, the year when Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the President of India. When some of his former students and friends approached him with the idea of celebrating his birthday, he humbly suggested that it would be more meaningful to dedicate the day to honoring teachers across the nation rather than focusing on him. Since then, September 5 has been observed as Teachers' Day in India, a day dedicated to recognizing the contributions of educators.

Teachers' Day: Significance

Teachers' Day is a significant occasion that honors the vital role teachers play in shaping students' futures. It celebrates the bond between teachers and students, recognizing the dedication, hard work, and passion that educators bring to their profession. Beyond teaching, teachers act as mentors and role models, inspiring students to achieve their full potential. This day also serves as a reminder of education's importance in society and offers students a chance to express their gratitude for their teachers' guidance and knowledge.

Teachers' Day 2024: Celebration

Teachers' Day is celebrated enthusiastically across schools in India, with students organizing special programs, including speeches, performances, and skits to honor teachers. Many schools hold award ceremonies to recognize educators' contributions. Students often take on the role of teachers for the day and present their teachers with flowers, cards, and small gifts. In the digital age, heartfelt messages and tributes are shared on social media. As we celebrate Teachers' Day 2024, let's express our gratitude for teachers' unwavering dedication.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

    Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

    Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

    Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

    This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

    This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

    DNA Auto Awards 2024: Check category list, nominees, chief guest and more

    DNA Auto Awards 2024: Check category list, nominees, chief guest and more

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress-AAP to announce alliance in Haryana? Rahul Gandhi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh say…

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress-AAP to announce alliance in Haryana? Rahul Gandhi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh say…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

    Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

    This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

    This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

    India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

    India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

    Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

    Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

    Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

    Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement