Happy Teacher's Day 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share today

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the first vice-president and second president of India. A respected scholar and extraordinary educator, Dr Radhakrishnan received the highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna, in 1954. Adding another feather to his cap, he was made an honorary member of the esteemed British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

Why is Teachers' Day celebrated?

In 1962, a few students met Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birthday, shortly after he ascended to become India's president. The students visited him to celebrate his birthday. He suggested that this day should recognise and honour all teachers. Ever since, this tradition has been beautifully carried forward, and now, every 5th of September in India is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

Teacher's Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages

Happy Teacher's Day! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness have inspired us in more ways than you’ll ever know. Thank you for being such an incredible mentor.

To the teacher who always had a solution to every problem, Happy Teacher's Day! Your lessons have shaped our lives in the best way possible.

Wishing you a joyous Teacher's Day! Your efforts in nurturing young minds are truly commendable, and we are forever grateful.

Teacher's Day 2024: Quotes

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me”- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system.” –Sidney Hook

“Teachers are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth”- Helen Caldicott

Teacher's Day 2024: Greetings

Warm greetings on Teacher’s Day! May you continue to inspire and lead the way for future generations.

Sending my best wishes on Teacher’s Day. Your wisdom and guidance have made a lasting impression on me.

Happy Teacher’s Day! Your encouragement and support have always been my strength.

