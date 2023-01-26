Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Happy Republic Day 2023: Wishes, patriotic quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones (file photo: Twitter/Sudharshan Naik)

Republic Day 2023: This year, India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, though it was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to make the Indian Constitution.

Let us come together to celebrate Republic Day with the spirit of unity and patriotism and share wishes and quotes with your loved ones.

Republic Day wishes

Happy Republic Day. May the tricolour flag fly high, and our country prosper in every way.

Freedom is a precious gift. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day 2023!

Let us make a promise that the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters will not go in vain. Happy Republic Day!

Let us take an oath that we will do everything that we can for our mother India's prosperity. Happy Republic Day!

I am proud that I am an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day.

Republic Day quotes

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil.

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Republic Day messages

On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed lives for us. Happy Republic Day

Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

Today is the day to show the love we have toward our nation. Happy Republic Day 2021 to all my family, friends and people in the association.