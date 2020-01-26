Happy Republic Day 2020: SMS, quotes, greetings & WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Today, India is celebrating 71st Republic Day. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, declaring the nation a "sovereign democratic republic.

While there is a national holiday declared on this day, Indians mark the day by hoisting the national flag and remembering the work of our freedom fighters and our founding fathers.

As tech-savvy as we are, we also like to share the joy of the occasion with our friends, family, and relatives. To do so, here are some SMS, quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages that can share. Take a look at 15 of the best messages you can forward to your friends and family this Republic Day.

1. The Roots of Violence: Wealth without work, Pleasure without conscience, Knowledge without character, Commerce without morality, Science without humanity, Worship without sacrifice, Politics without principles Happy Republic Day!!

2. Freedom in Mind, Faith in Words, Pride in our Heart, Memories in our Souls. Let’s Salute the Nation on Happy Republic Day!

3. Let’s celebrate and solute the noble cause, It’s our nation which is shining as it was,

4. Watan hamara aisa koi na chhod paaye, Rishta hamara aisa koi na tod paaye, Dil ek hai ek jaan hai hamari, Hindustan hamara hai hum iski shaan hain. Happy Republic Day.

5. Desh bahkton ke balidaan se, Swatnatra hue hain hum.. koi pucche kaun ho to Garv se kahenge bhartiya hain ham… Happy Republic Day

6. Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India.Happy Republic Day

7. Nahi sirf Jashn Manana, Nahi sirf Jhande Lehrana, Yeh Kaafi nahi hai watanparasti, Yadon ko nahi bhulana, Jo Qurbaan hue, Unke lafzon ko aage badhana, Khuda ke liye nahi .. Zindagi Watan k liye Nibhana.. Happy Republic Day…

8. Reunite On This Republic Day To Celebrate the Victory of Our Freedom Fighters and Rejoice in the Sacrifices That Made It Possible On This Republic Day, Let Us Unite In the Chant Vande Mataram and Let the Glory of Our Land and the Spirit of India Live Forever

9. Come Let Us Celebrate The Proud Moment Of The Republic Day And Remember The Selfless Sacrifice Of Many Indians Before Us. Let Us Unite Again To Remember The Glorious Moment Of Our Republic Day And Relive The Sacrifice Of Our Freedom Fighters Vande Mataram Happy Republic Day

10. Today Is The Day When Everyone Or Old, Tall Or Short, Light Skin Or Dark Must Come Together To Show The Whole World That This Nation Is The Best Nation Under The Sun. Happy Republic Day

11. Be the change you want to see in this nation and feel proud to be an India. Happy Republic Day!

12. चलो फिर से आज वोह नजारा याद करले,शहीदों के दिल में थी वो ज्वाला याद करले,जिसमे बहकर आज़ादी पहुची थी किनारे पे,देशभक्तों के खून की वो धारा याद करले ||

13. Let us all reunite and relive the pride and joy of being an Indian on our Republic Day. Vande Mataram!

14. Never forget the Hero’s who sacrificed their lives to bring up this glorious day to India. Happy Republic Day!

15. चलो फिर से खुद को जगाते हैं… अनुशासन का डंडा फिर घुमाते हैं… सुनहरा रंग है गणतंत्र का शहीदों के लहू से… ऐसे शहीदों को हम सब सर झुकाते हैं।गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!