Happy Parents' Day: Facebook, WhatsApp quotes, messages to wish your parents on this special occasion
Check out these quotes, wishes to wish your parents on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
We celebrate friendships day, teachers day, valentine's day and many others but no day can ever be as special as Parents Day. Yes, it's time to thank them who've got us into this world, tolerated our tantrums, sacrificed their needs, wants for our needs and demands.
What could be more satisfying to leave at the least a thank you note to our parents who've been there always and serving as our most trustful SOS. Parents' love for their children cannot be justified though, but on the occasion of parents day, leaving a thank you note to them as a token of love and tell them how previous is they are for us, would be a nice beginning to acknowledge the occasion.
- Having you as my parents are the best gift I have ever received from God. I am forever grateful for that. Happy Parents Day!
- Happy Parents Day! "God gives us life with happy and sad moments, but parents always try to give us only happy moments, Happy Parents Day!
- A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days in a year, Happy Parents Day!
- You've seen me laugh, you've seen my crying and always you were there with me, I may not have always said it but thanks and I love you! Happy Parents Day!
- Dear Mom and Dad, you have made my life special... You have shown me the way of life, I am glad you are my parents, Happy Parents Day!
- Happy Parents Day, You sacrificed your own happiness, just so that I could be happy, it may take a lifetime, but I'll do everything to repay for what you have done for me! Happy Parents Day!
- Nobody on earth can ever love you more than your parents. Happy Parents Day!
- I know that you know, but I feel like saying it again. I have the best parents in the world! Happy Parents Day!
- Sticking to each other for many years, loving endlessly and cherish each other, you guys rock! We love you! Happy Parents Day!
- Parents will trust you the most, and hopes from you the most, and their love cannot be compared to anything in this world, Happy Parents Day!