Happy Onam 2019: Facebook, WhatsApp messages to wish your loved ones on this auspicious festival

Headlines

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

When Vicky Kaushal asked Katrina Kaif to 'find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married to him' during their first meeting

Soni Razdan pens note on cancel culture after Ranbir's trolling over Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment: 'People deciding...'

Parents in Saudi Arabia face jail risk if students absent for 20 days without valid reason

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO's female scientists after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: 'True essence of Bhartiyata'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

When Vicky Kaushal asked Katrina Kaif to 'find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married to him' during their first meeting

Soni Razdan pens note on cancel culture after Ranbir's trolling over Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment: 'People deciding...'

Health benefits of walnuts: Ideal portion to consume to stay healthy

Health benefits of Poppy Seeds (khus khus)

Exercises to relieve shoulder pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Soni Razdan pens note on cancel culture after Ranbir's trolling over Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment: 'People deciding...'

When Vicky Kaushal asked Katrina Kaif to 'find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married to him' during their first meeting

Kangana Ranaut lauds ISRO's female scientists after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing: 'True essence of Bhartiyata'

HomeIndia

India

Happy Onam 2019: Facebook, WhatsApp messages to wish your loved ones on this auspicious festival

The festival falls on 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 08:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

People in the state of Kerala are gearing for one of the most auspicious 13-day Onam festival, the annual harvest festival celebrated with a lot of devotion and harmony in the region.

The festival occurs on 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. As believed by the people, Onam is celebrated to commemorate King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of this auspicious occasion. 

Facebook, WhatsApp messages to wish your loved ones on the occasion of Onam: 

  • Hope Onam brings good fortune for you, Happy Onam!
  • On the colourful occasion of Onam, I wish you bountiful of happiness and prosperity!
  • As Onam spirit travel all over I wish a happy Onam with grant Onam Sadya and happiness, Happy Onam to you and your family.
  • May this festival of Onam be a harbinger of cheer, Good luck, peace and prosperity, that lasts a whole year. Wish you a Happy Onam!
  • This Onam may you be showered with Good luck, prosperity and happiness, have a wonderful Onam
  • Mat this spirit of Onam remains everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Happy Onam!
  • May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartfelt wishes on Onam Happy!
  • Onam brings with it the promise of abundance, happiness and prosperity, so may your life be filled with goodness and may all cares and worries fade away!
  • Onam is the time for poookalam on floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them. People enjoying sadhyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.
  • Happy Onam! May God bless you and your family and fill your home with the lights and colours of Onam happiness and joy!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

Meet Sourav Joshi: The YouTuber who turned dreams into reality with purchase of Porsche 718 Boxster

ISRO's sun mission explained: After Chandrayaan-3, know all about the Aditya-L1 satellite launch

Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby, share pic on Insta

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE