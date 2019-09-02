Happy Onam 2019: Facebook, WhatsApp messages to wish your loved ones on this auspicious festival

The festival falls on 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam.
People in the state of Kerala are gearing for one of the most auspicious 13-day Onam festival, the annual harvest festival celebrated with a lot of devotion and harmony in the region.
The festival occurs on 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. As believed by the people, Onam is celebrated to commemorate King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of this auspicious occasion.
Facebook, WhatsApp messages to wish your loved ones on the occasion of Onam:
- Hope Onam brings good fortune for you, Happy Onam!
- On the colourful occasion of Onam, I wish you bountiful of happiness and prosperity!
- As Onam spirit travel all over I wish a happy Onam with grant Onam Sadya and happiness, Happy Onam to you and your family.
- May this festival of Onam be a harbinger of cheer, Good luck, peace and prosperity, that lasts a whole year. Wish you a Happy Onam!
- This Onam may you be showered with Good luck, prosperity and happiness, have a wonderful Onam
- Mat this spirit of Onam remains everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Happy Onam!
- May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartfelt wishes on Onam Happy!
- Onam brings with it the promise of abundance, happiness and prosperity, so may your life be filled with goodness and may all cares and worries fade away!
- Onam is the time for poookalam on floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them. People enjoying sadhyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.
- Happy Onam! May God bless you and your family and fill your home with the lights and colours of Onam happiness and joy!