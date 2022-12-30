Know how Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebrations

After two years of muted celebrations under the Covid-19 regulations, people are eager to embrace 2023 without limits. Even though there is another Covid scare on the horizon, India is unlikely to implement harsh controls because there isn't much that is concerning right now. But there will be guidelines that must be observed. Let's look at it.

New Year celebrations in Delhi

The Delhi government has issued an order allowing the deployment of state government instructors for Covid duties at Delhi airport in order to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. On New Year's Eve, the city will be covered by more than 16,000 police officers, including 2,500 women. Around the city, there will be 1,600 police pickets. A strict anti-drug policy will be followed by the Delhi Police as well.

One who is caught riding a stunt bike, driving while intoxicated, driving too fast, driving recklessly, driving in a zigzag pattern, or driving dangerously could be subject to severe punishment. Without a valid pass, no vehicles are permitted in the inner, middle, or outer regions.

New Year celebrations in Mumbai

This year, there are no limitations on meetings of four or more people. Mumbai Police will station over 11,500 security personnel at strategic locations across the city on New Year's Eve to avert any untoward incident as it anticipates large crowds near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra, and other notable locations in Mumbai.

Parties indoors are now allowed until 5 am, while those on the terrace are allowed until 12.30 am. Anyone wishing to play music at a terrace party must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorization from the neighbourhood police station. While clubs and pubs can stay up until 5 am, restaurants are only allowed to stay open until 1.30 am. This year, the Mumbai Police has also given the go-ahead to set off fireworks, but only if they are not too close to vital locations like gas stations and oil refineries.

New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

All New Year's Eve celebrations in Bengaluru must end by 1 AM on January 1 and New Year's Day celebrations must end by 1 AM on January 2. Bengaluru Police would be actively monitoring the city's New Year celebrations to prevent issues with law and order.

Bengaluru has more CCTV and drone cameras deployed to make sure the entire city is being watched. City party organisers must follow decibel restrictions and take care not to annoy surrounding neighbours. To control the flow of commuters and partygoers, a total of 5,200 civil police personnel and 4,000 traffic police officers will be stationed around the city.