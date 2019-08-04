Happy Friendship Day 2019: Celebrate your bonds with these messages, wishes, quotes, status

Remember those really memorable moments you spent in the company of your friends? As someone wise once said, whatever you do in life is hardly worth it unless your friends are there to see it. Worry no more, since the one day in the year to remember your friends with a special something in addition to your gratitude is finally here. The first Sunday in the month of August brings in happiness and warmth as Friendship Day 2019. Here are some messages, quotes, wishes and WhatsApp status to dedicate to your friends, to make their day a bit more special.

1.

Friendship is a priceless gift,That cannot be bought or sold.But it’s value is far greater,Than a mountain of gold.

2.

The sweetest of joysThe loveliest of flowersThe melodist of songsCan’t compare to the beauty andSpecialness in our FRIENDSHIP

3.

Flower remembers bees,Fish remembers water,The tree remembers the rain,At this moment I remember you!To say Happy Friendship Day to U!

4.

In this WORLD,Where everything seems UNCERTAIN,Only one thing is DEFINITE.You’ll always be my FRIEND,Beyond WORDS,Beyond TIME &Beyond DISTANCE!

Happy Friendship Day

5.

Friendship is not writtenBy chalk 2 erase or write again.It’s written with d ink of loveOn the wall of the heart. Once writtenCannot b changed. Dat’s f’ship.HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY

If you are more a fan of sending memorable quotes delivered by renowned individuals, we have got you covered. From Albert Camus to Bob Marley, have a look at what they had to say about friendship!

1.

“Don’t walk in front of me… I may not followDon’t walk behind me… I may not leadWalk beside me… just be my friend” â€• Albert Camus

2.

“Friendship ... is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . .” â€• C.S. Lewis, The Four Loves

3.

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” â€• Elbert Hubbard

4.

“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” â€• Mark Twain

5.

“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” â€• Friedrich Nietzsche

6.

“The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.” â€• Bob Marley