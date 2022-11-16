‘Happy days’: Shraddha's last Instagram post with lover-turned-killer Aaftab Poonawala

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, was not very active on social media, as opposed to the accused. Months after her death, her photos are doing rounds on social media, including one post with her killer Aaftab.

Shraddha Walker’s Instagram handle is ‘thatshortrebel’ and she had over 2,800 followers and just 14 posts, dating back to 2019. The authenticity of Shraddha’s Instagram account has not been independently verified by DNA.

Shraddha’s last Instagram post is now going viral on social media, including a photo she had uploaded with her partner Aaftab, just a few months before she got killed by him. The photo she uploaded with Aaftab has been captioned “Happy Days”.

While Shraddha had just around 2,800 followers on Instagram, her live-in partner Aaftab had over 28,000 followers and a mildly-popular food blogger. He used to post his recipes and restaurant experiences on his official Instagram page and website.

Police have said that after Aaftab murdered Shraddha, he remained active on her Instagram account and impersonated her till June to avert any suspicion of the crime. He reportedly used to message Shraddha’s friends through her account.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by Aaftab on May 18, after the couple had a violent argument. Aaftab confessed to the police that he had strangled her, and also revealed that he had thought about killing the woman a week ahead of her murder.

Aaftab had chopped Shraddha’s body in 35 pieces using a hacksaw and stored it in his fridge. He used to go out for 2 am walks to get rid of the pieces of her body one by one over the course of 18 days. Aaftab has now been arrested by Delhi police and is being questioned regarding the murder.

