Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: WhatsApp wishes, Facebook messages, quotes to send on Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha is also known as Buddha Jayanti. Lord Buddha was born on a full moon day of the Vaishakha month according to the Hindu Lunar Calendar.

As per reports, Buddha Purnima puja is likely to begin at 12:45 PM on May 15 and end at 9:43 AM on May 16.

Gautama Buddha having lived for eighty years attained Maha Parinirvana which is leaving the mortal coils, on the same day. It is also believed that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment on this day. According to Buddhists and Hindus all over the world this day is considered the most auspicious day because Buddha also attained enlightenment on this day. Vaishakha is also known as Vaishak Purnima and Vesak Day.

Countries all over the world celebrate the essence of Buddhism on this day, and it is not limited only to Southeast Asia. Buddha Purnima's celebration is all about praying with the purest of feelings, and adopting what Buddhism stands for - peace, non-violence and harmony.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: WhatsApp wishes, SMS, quotes, status, messages to share on this day

1. May you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty. Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

2. This Buddha Purnima, May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

3. Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

4. On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health and prosperity.

5. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love and truth!

6. Budhha Purnima wishes and heartfelt greetings to one and all!

7. Buddham Saranam Gacchami | Dhamma Saranam Gacchami | Sangham Saranam Gacchami... Happy Buddha Purnima!

8. On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

9. "The mind is everything. What you think you become". Therefore, think of peace and blissfulness. A very happy Buddha Purnima to you.

10. May the guidance of Lord Buddha fill our life with hope amid these difficult times.