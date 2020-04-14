Happy Bihu 2020: SMS, Messages, greetings to wish Assamese New Year to your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook

The month-long Rongali Bihu is commenced today in Assam. Due to the lockdown, the festival is celebrated indoors. The Rongali Bihu, which marks the onset of Assamese New Year, is one among the three Bihus. The other two being Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, and Kati Bihu.

Celebrated as the harvest festival in Assam, Rongali Bihu has equivalents in Kerala (Vishu) and Punjab (Baisakhi), all of which will be celebrated on April 14.

The first day of Rongali Bihu is called Goru (cow) Bihu. The day is dedicated to the cow that is inherently linked to Assam’s agrarian economy and rural life.

Rongali Bihu is celebrated for about a month during which the Assamese people, especially the youth, sing songs and perform folk dances to the beats of dhol (drum), pepa (pipe instrument made of buffalo horn), gogona (harp made of bamboo), cymbals, etc.

Bihu is a time of feasting and merry-making. To the farmers, it is a time to prepare their fields for cultivation.

Sending messages through social media and WhatsApp is now the trendiest way to spread wishes, although creating that perfect message may be a tough task. For those not comfortable in forming an eloquent succession of words fit enough for an occasion, these times of festivity can certainly send one spinning. This new year, wish your friends and family in the warmest ways, without having to fret about what to say.

For those wishing their loved a Happy Bihu, here is something to help you out.

1. Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days similar to Bihu. Heartiest greetings to you and your family on this beautiful festival of Bihu

2. Happy Bihu to you! Let’s start it off with love and positivity in the heart!! May all the predicament of your life you have been living with for long end with this harvest festival

3. May you eat the choicest of vegetables like brinjals and gourds. Let these help you grow stronger every passing year. Heartiest Bihu greetings to you and your family

4. Kuhipate Hojale Dhoroni,Aakakhe Lole Meghor Uroni,Meghor Maaje Maaje Rodor Tirbironi,Aiyai Je Bohagor AgomoniRangali Bihu Aru Asomiya Notun Bosoror Hiya Bhora Ulog Jonalu.

5. Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bihu!

6. Wish you a very Happy Bihu. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

7. Let’s start it off with love and positivity in heart!! May all the predicament of your life you have ben living with for long end with this harvest festival.