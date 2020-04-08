Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, significance & puja vidhi
Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The day coincides with the 15th day of the Chaitra month.
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, significance & puja vidhi | pixabay
This year the festival is being celebrated today i.e- 8th April 2020.
It is believed that Hanuman was born at Sunrise. On Hanuman Jayanti day temples start spiritual discourses at dawn before Sunrise and stop it after Sunrise.
Subh Muhurat
Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:01 PM on Apr 07, 2020
Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:04 AM on Apr 08, 2020
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Puja Vidhi
Take a holy dip before performing puja. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength and energy and on a holy day, people apply tilak (mark) on their forehead and offer flowers like marigold and rose to him.
Then they recite the “Hanuman Chalisa”. Laddu, halwa, banana is being offered as prasad.
Quotes which you can send today
- May Lord Hanuman shower his blessings on you always Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti!
- I wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.
- May God Hanuman bless you with Power and Wisdom Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- Let us pray Anjaneya Swami on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and get a blessing to become successful in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!
- I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti.
- We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, Who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, With a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever The Names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanti 2016!
- Hanuman is worshiped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion, May Lord Hanuman give you his strength, May bless you with his perseverance and May he grant you the art of Devotion as he had for Lord Rama! Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar, Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama, Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman
- Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram hare Ram hare Ram, Hanuman ji ki tarah japte jao, Apni saari badhaye door karte jao, Shubh Hanuman Jayanti