Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, significance & puja vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The day coincides with the 15th day of the Chaitra month.

This year the festival is being celebrated today i.e- 8th April 2020.

It is believed that Hanuman was born at Sunrise. On Hanuman Jayanti day temples start spiritual discourses at dawn before Sunrise and stop it after Sunrise.

Subh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:01 PM on Apr 07, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:04 AM on Apr 08, 2020

Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Puja Vidhi

Take a holy dip before performing puja. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength and energy and on a holy day, people apply tilak (mark) on their forehead and offer flowers like marigold and rose to him.

Then they recite the “Hanuman Chalisa”. Laddu, halwa, banana is being offered as prasad.

