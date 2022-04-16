Hanshkali rape-murder: BJP demands President’s rule in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s resignation

Hanshkali rape-murder: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) created a five-member fact-finding committee which was constituted by party chief JP Nadda to look into the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the Hanshkali area of West Bengal.

The BJP committee, after arriving in Hanshkali, demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making “condemnable” remarks about the rape victim. The BJP also slammed the TMC government in the state for not maintaining proper law and order after the incident.

As per ANI reports, the BJP urged for the President’s rule to be imposed in West Bengal in view of the Hanshkali rape case. The party also demanded that Banerjee should resign from the CM post in view of how she has handled the case till now.

While speaking to ANI, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said, “A woman CM (Mamata Banerjee) is making condemnable statements about the rape of a 14-year-old and overlooking the matter. She should apologize. We demand President's rule in the state; she should quit her seat.”

Hanskhali rape-murder | A woman CM (Mamata Banerjee) is making condemnable statements about the rape of a 14-year-old & overlooking the matter. She should apologize. We demand President's rule in the state; she should quit her seat: Khushbu Sundar, BJP pic.twitter.com/OmgIZWMrtm — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

BJP MP Rekha Verma, who is a member of the committee formed by JP Nadda, said, “I'll hand over the report to party chief JP Nadda tomorrow. CM didn't accept that the girl was gang-raped. Women are not feeling safe here.”

The committee formed by the party to probe the gang-rape and death of the 14-year-old girl in Hanshkali includes BJP MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Khusbu Sunder, and West Bengal MLA Rupmitra Chaudhary.

The fact-finding team also visited West Bengal’s Hanshkali to meet with the family of the victim. A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also visited the residence of the victim and the prime accused to collect forensic samples.

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district in the early days of April, and the family of the victim had come forward to accuse the son of the Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. Permission has been granted to CBI to probe the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

