Hand grenades, explosives seized from Gurugram residence

Explosive substances were found in the bathroom of the house and were concealed inside a six-seven feet pit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 01, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

The Gurugram Police on Tuesday recovered an eight feet long bicat strip, two hand grenades, 15 practice grenades, and 43 live cartridges from a house at Sector 31 in Gurugram. According to the police, the explosive substances were found in the bathroom of the house and were concealed inside a six-seven feet pit.

According to the information received, the house belongs to a chartered accountant from Delhi, but no one has been living there for the last two to three years. A team of Gurugram Police reached Delhi to speak with the landlord.

"Police has launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house," said Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram (East). Further details are awaited.

