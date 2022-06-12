Hand grenade found near DND, Delhi-Noida Direct flyway

File Photo

A hand grenade was spotted near the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway on Sunday causing panic in the area, officials said.

The reported explosive was found near the important motorway in the national capital region on Saturday afternoon by some youths who were bathing in the Yamuna. The police were informed about a sack which had a hand grenade inside.

Upon receiving the information, a team was dispatched from the Mayur Vihar Police Station accompanied by NSG Commandos. The teams cordoned off the entire spot in the Yamuna Khadar area upon reaching the spot in order to avoid any untoward incident.

"We don`t know exactly from where did it come. There are a few shops of scrap dealers in the adjoining areas. We are questioning them," an informed official was quoted by news agency IANS.

