Headlines

AUS vs ENG: Australia knock defending champions England out of World Cup with 33-run win

Alia Bhatt talks about ignoring 'complete lies' spoken about her, fans think she's hinting at Kangana Ranaut

ISRO Chairman Somanath withdraws publishing of his autobiography after controversy

Situation very complex: Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict

World Cup 2023: South Africa advances to semi-finals as Pakistan stun New Zealand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt talks about ignoring 'complete lies' spoken about her, fans think she's hinting at Kangana Ranaut

Situation very complex: Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Highest team total scores in World Cup history

10 foods that can help you look younger

7 foods that kill testosterone

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Alia Bhatt talks about ignoring 'complete lies' spoken about her, fans think she's hinting at Kangana Ranaut

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Remember Achala Sachdev: AIR announcer who went on to become Bollywood's favourite mom, died a lonely death due to...

HomeIndia

India

Situation very complex: Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict

Jaishankar called the October 7 strikes on Israeli cities by Hamas as "terrorism" even as he asserted India's long-standing support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday described the situation as "very complex", and conveyed to his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen India's firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

After a phone conversation with Jaishankar, Cohen, in a post on X, thanked New Delhi for its "support of Israel and of its war against the Hamas terrorist organization, adding "our war is the entire democratic world's war against a despicable terrorist organization" that is worse than ISIS.

On his part, Jaishankar said: "Appreciated his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation.Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two state solution." India had described Hamas's multi-pronged attack on Israeli cities on October 7 as terror strikes but at the same time called for strict observance of the international humanitarian law following concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza in view of Israel's counter-offensive.

In an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in the evening, Jaishankar described the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict as "very complex". He also strongly justified India's recent decision to abstain on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce between the two sides.

Jaishankar called the October 7 strikes on Israeli cities by Hamas as "terrorism" even as he asserted India's long-standing support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Palestine issue. "I clearly conclude that it is a very complex situation with a lot of possibilities which are not fully apparent -- possibilities not in a good way," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Asked if the current crisis will impact initiatives under the I2U2 grouping and implementation of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project, Jaishankar said it is too early to make any "definitive or even semi-definite conclusion".

"Certainly unanticipated problems, even of a serious nature can happen and we are seeing one right now. But I do not think because something has happened and that if you have a larger goal and a larger plan that you immediately start rethinking and revising that," he said.

"I think you keep your master plan going. You do the work. You also side-by-side respond to whatever else has happened out there," he said. The external affairs minister also justified New Delhi's decision to abstain on the UN General Assembly resolution on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

"We have a very clear policy on terrorism. We have no doubt and we have said this very very clearly that what happened on October 7 was terrorism. It is not just a government view," he said. "If you ask the average Indian, terrorism is an issue which is very close to people's heart because very few countries or societies suffer as much as we have from terrorism," he added.

"When further developments happened and Israelis moved on to Gaza, I think we also recognised as a matter of principle that whatever action is taken, international humanitarian law must be observed," he said. The UN General Assembly last week adopted the resolution for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"When it comes to the issue of Palestine, again we have been very clear that the only solution that we see is a two-state solution. (That) is of an independent viable Palestine state. That state can only be arrived at through direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israel," he said.

"So you have really now three sets of issues. From a policy perspective, you cannot say I believe strongly on issue number three and that I am willing to disregard issue number one and two, or I believe two, so will disregard one," he said.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: Israel admits airstrike on ambulance in Gaza, 15 dead, 50 injured

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE