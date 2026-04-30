Haj Fare Hike: Pilgrims to pay Rs 10,000 extra; Owaisi calls it 'exploitation' | Explained

A fresh circular issued by the Haj Committee of India asking pilgrims to pay an additional Rs 10,000 as differential airfare has drawn criticism, with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday seeking immediate rollback.

A fresh circular issued by the Haj Committee of India asking pilgrims to pay an additional Rs 10,000 as differential airfare has drawn criticism, with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday seeking immediate rollback.

Why Haj airfare hike?

Due to the prevailing situation in West Asia, the airlines sought a revision in base fares due to rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs. Following this, a circular, dated April 28, was issued for all Haj Pilgrims mandating an additional payment of USD 100 (around Rs 10,000) by May 15, irrespective of embarkation points.

"All pilgrims of Haj 2026 are hereby notified that, in view of extraordinary circumstances arising out of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, a one-time revision in airfare for Haj 2026 Air Charter Operations has been approved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs vide letter No. HAJ-17/19/2025-HAJ-MoMA(C-147720) dated 28.04.2026. The revised airfare entails an additional amount of USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims," the circular stated. The Haj Committee functions under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The committee said the decision was taken after examining the facts and consulting relevant stakeholders. "Accordingly, all pilgrims of Haj 2026 are required to deposit Rs 10,000.00 towards differential airfare by 15.05.2026," the circular added.

What is criticism around Haj airfare hike?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted strongly to the recent Haj airfare hike, noting how most pilgrims save money for years to undertake what he described as a non-luxury religious journey. Showing concern about the financial burden on pilgrims, he pointed out that the additional charge is being imposed after Rs 90,844 per pilgrim has already been collected from those departing from Mumbai. "The Haj Committee is demanding an additional Rs 10,000 from Haj pilgrims as 'differential airfare'. This is despite collecting Rs 90,844 per pilgrim a couple of months ago, departing from the Mumbai Embarkation Point. This is almost DOUBLE the prevalent rates for individual travellers," he said in a post on X, tagging Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

He sought immediate rollback of the airfare, calling it an 'exploitation'. "Are pilgrims being punished for going through the Haj Committee? This is just exploitation and nothing else. Most pilgrims are not wealthy; they save money for years to be able to go to Haj. This is not a luxury for them. The circular must be withdrawn immediately, and the pilgrims must be refunded the money taken from them," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities, including the MEA, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and Haj Committee of India, are coordinating with Saudi counterparts to ensure smooth Haj arrangements. Besides air routes, rail transport between holy cities is being used this year to cut travel time and provide safer, more comfortable transit for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies)