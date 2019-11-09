'Had Rajiv Gandhi not opened locks...': Owaisi slams Congress' 'deceit & hypocrisy' after SC's Ayodhya verdict

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he was not satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, adding that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible."

Owaisi, while speaking to the media, said: "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

Responding to the Congress statement earlier which supported the Supreme Court verdict, Owaisi said, "Congress has shown their true colours. But for Congress party's deceitfulness and hypocrisy, idols would not have been placed in 1949. Had the locks not been opened by Rajiv Gandhi, the masjid would still be there. Had Narasimha Rao discharged his duties, the masjid would still be there."

A Owaisi: Congress has shown their true colours,but for Congress party's deceitness&hypocrisy,idols would not have been placed in 1949, had the locks not opened by Rajiv Gandhi the masjid would still be there,had Narasimha Rao discharged his duties the masjid would still be there https://t.co/pOg4RJgaGo pic.twitter.com/FSpOkcwjHl — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had said that the Congress party is in full support of the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya, in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict.

Owaisi also agreed with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which had earlier expressed its dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict. Zafaryab Jilani of the AIMPLB had earlier said, "Respect the verdict but the judgement is not satisfactory. There should be no demonstration of any kind anywhere on it.

Zafaryab Jilani, All India Muslim Personal Law Board: Respect the verdict but the judgement is not satisfactory. There should be no demonstration of any kind anywhere on it. #AyodhyaJudgment pic.twitter.com/g956DuJ5sB — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

He added, "We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court's rules as well."

Kamal Faruqi of the AIMPLB, too, stood opposed to the verdict.

Kamaal Faruqi,All India Muslim Personal Law Board:Iske badle hume 100 acre zameen bhi de to koi fayda nahi hai.Hamari 67 acre zameen already acquire ki huyi hai to humko daan mein kya de rahe hain vo?Humari 67 acre zameen lene ke baad 5 acre de rahe hain. Ye kahan ka insaaf hai? pic.twitter.com/Pdgyhmhv7Z — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Owaisi called the policy of allowing a five-acre alternate land to the Muslims 'patronising'. The AIMIM president said, "We were fighting for our legal right. In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don't patronise us."

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, however, said, "We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to God that Muslims, by and large, have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think the matter should just end now."

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within 3 months.