'Had no intention of...': What ex-Army chief Naravane once said about book at centre of Rahul Gandhi-BJP row

The memoir has been at the centre of a row that has kept the parliament stalled throughout the week so far. Rahul Gandhi's insistence to cite the book saw fierce objections from a number of ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is reportedly mentioned in the book.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

'Had no intention of...': What ex-Army chief Naravane once said about book at centre of Rahul Gandhi-BJP row
Rahul Gandhi displayed Naravane's book outside the parliament on Wednesday.
An unpublished book by General MM Naravane, former Chief of Army Staff, has been at the centre of a row between Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition and the government, and has dominated political discourse in India for days now. Gandhi was repeatedly prevented from quoting from the memoir in the parliament as leaders of the ruling BJP said the book had not been published and hence could not be cited. General Naravane has refrained from commenting on the controversy. But he has previously spoken about the book and indirectly lamented the long delay in its publication.

In an interview with the web channel The Lallantop in April last year, General Naravane said he initially had no intention "of writing a memoir or an autobiography." He recalled that the publishing house Penguin had released a book on the late CDS General Bipin Rawat. "I went to its book release in March 2023. People who had come from Penguin, jokingly I told them that 'you aren't publishing a book of mine'. In response, they asked, 'Have you written a book?' I said no." He added: "And like that, by the way, this process started for me to write a book." He also said the satisfaction he got by writing the book was "enough."

In the same interview, Gen Naravane had also expressed disappointment at delays in case of books written by former top army officials. "When a book is written, if a review is needed, then perhaps it is a necessity so that, from the perspective of the country's overall national security, there isn't something in it that spoils our relations with other countries." He further said there is "nothing wrong with a review," but added: "It must happen so that some point does not come out inadvertently...However, it would be better if there were a fixed time limit; it shouldn't take 15 months to review any one book."

Six months later, at a literary festival in the hill station of Kasauli, Gen Naravane said he had done his job by writing the book, adding: "It is now between the publisher and the Ministry of Defence." The memoir has been at the centre of a row that has kept the parliament stalled throughout the week so far. Gandhi's insistence to cite the book saw fierce objections from a number of ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is reportedly mentioned in the memoir. Congress leaders have held protests, while the BJP has blamed Gandhi for the stalemate.

