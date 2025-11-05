'Haan hum Bihari hain ji’: Manoj Tiwari croons Bihari pride anthem before Bihar Election 2025

Ahead of Bihar Election 2025, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari releases a song celebrating Bihari pride, blending music, identity, and politics with cultural roots.

As Bihar goes to the polls on Thursday, Bhojpuri singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari croons a song that celebrates Bihari pride. He sings, "Maati ko sona karne wali kalakaari hain ji, haan hum Bihari hain ji." It can be translated into English: "We have the artistry to turn sand into gold, yes, we are Biharis." Whether Biharis can turn sand into gold may be a question, but the BJP certainly aims to strike gold.

Manoj Tiwari Bihar song

Bhojpuri IT cell, a YouTube channel run by Singapore-based engineer and producer Shailendra Singh, released the song two weeks before the polls. Through this song, the BJP MP tries to turn the somewhat self-consciousness and discomfort often seen in the idea of being a Bihari into a celebration and a matter of pride. He also invokes celebrated writer Phanishwar Nath 'Renu' and popular poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', who hailed from the state. The song also celebrates the glorious past of Nalanda University and Kunwar Singh, who led the 1857 rebellion from Bhojpur. Tiwari's song also talks about the socialist icon Jayprakash Narayan, who opposed the emergency and led the movement that overthrew Indira Gandhi in 1977.

(Phanishwar Nath 'Renu' is known for his novel 'Maila Anchal.')

Bihari pride song

Mumbai-based lyricist Atul Kumar Rai has composed the lyrics. Though he hails from Uttar Pradesh, he heaps praise on the poll-bound neighbouring state. Rejecting that the song was composed keeping the Bihar Election 2025 in mind, he told the Indian Express, "The song does not ask you to vote for any particular party. But because Manoj ji is singing the song and it was released before the Bihar election, many people assumed it is for the BJP." He adds, "They speak about casteism, regionalism, and extremism. I wanted the Instagram generation, the youth, to also take the actual story and history of the Bihar home. The impact has been unexpected. People have really liked the song."

Bihar polls campaign songs

Manoj Tiwari is not the only singer to come out with a song before the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Scores of music producers, writers, composers, and singers have been working in numerous small studios for the last few months. They have developed splicing beats and slogans to reach the nooks and corners of every village where rallies might not be held. Through these songs, they highlight the issues of migration and belonging, identity crisis and Chhath celebrations. They turn bhajans and festival songs into campaign ideas and work on multiple issues to attract the Bihari voters.