H3N2 virus scare: 10 symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India

India has reported two deaths from the H3N2 influenza virus till now. The country logged 5,451 cases of H3N2 between January 2 and March 5, as per ministry data. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked states to be on alert and ensure the situation is closely monitored amid ‘rising’ cases.

Doctors have been sharing advice with the general public based on their experiences with flu patients coming into clinics and hospitals this season.

Symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India

- Major symptoms are similar to seasonal flu viruses. These include fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose.

- Other possible symptoms can include body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

- Sometimes patients are also experiencing severe muscle pain

- Patients have also been getting hospitalised with pneumonia-like features.

- Loss of consciousness has been observed in some elderly patients

- People are increasingly coming with “post viral syndrome like severe cough” and need “oral medication and nebulizers”.

- An additional symptom observed is fullness of ear which many patients have been complaining about at day five or six of the illness. They feel like something is blocked inside the ears which feel plugged. This symptom is more common in young adults.

H3N2 is a subtype of Influenza A virus, common flu virus quite common in children and elderly between December and March. The illness is mild and self limiting in most cases.

