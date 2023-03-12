Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

H3N2 virus scare: 10 symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India

Amid 'rising' H3N2 cases, patients have been getting hospitalised with pneumonia-like features.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

H3N2 virus scare: 10 symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India
H3N2 virus scare: 10 symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India | File Photo

India has reported two deaths from the H3N2 influenza virus till now. The country logged 5,451 cases of H3N2 between January 2 and March 5, as per ministry data. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked states to be on alert and ensure the situation is closely monitored amid ‘rising’ cases. 

Doctors have been sharing advice with the general public based on their experiences with flu patients coming into clinics and hospitals this season. 

Symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India

- Major symptoms are similar to seasonal flu viruses. These include fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose. 

- Other possible symptoms can include body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

- Sometimes patients are also experiencing severe muscle pain

- Patients have also been getting hospitalised with pneumonia-like features. 

- Loss of consciousness has been observed in some elderly patients

- People are increasingly coming with “post viral syndrome like severe cough” and need “oral medication and nebulizers”.

- An additional symptom observed is fullness of ear which many patients have been complaining about at day five or six of the illness. They feel like something is blocked inside the ears which feel plugged. This symptom is more common in young adults. 

H3N2 is a subtype of Influenza A virus, common flu virus quite common in children and elderly between December and March. The illness is mild and self limiting in most cases.

READ | Centre raises concerns about Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases in India, calls for more surveillance

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.