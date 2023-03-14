Search icon
H3N2 virus in India: From masks to personal hygiene, check tips to prevent flu infection

Health experts urged on Monday that individuals take precautions including using masks, practising improved hand hygiene, and other measures.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

In the aftermath of the escalating H3N2 influenza A infection, doctors have encouraged people to be careful and wear a mask when leaving the house in order to curb the virus from spreading. Also, they requested that the government increase testing for respiratory ailments and influenza-like illness (ILI). Earlier, the Department of health in Gurgaon guided all government facilities to initiate screen for influenza-like illness (ILI).

Health experts urged on Monday that individuals take precautions including using masks, practising improved hand hygiene, and getting an annual flu vaccination even though India is experiencing an increase in influenza infections brought on by the H3N2 virus.

According to the most recent data published on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform), 3,038 lab-confirmed infections of various flu subtypes, including H3N2, have been registered by the states as of March 9. In the meantime, 524 daily instances of the Covid illness were confirmed on Sunday, marking the first increase in four months. This includes 486 instances up until March 9 and 1,245 cases in January, 1,307 cases in February.

READ | H3N2 virus scare: Doctors notice ‘additional symptom’ in ongoing flu episode in India

Precautionary steps recommended by leading health professionals

Wear masks, at the very least, in areas that are extremely vulnerable, such as on public transportation, in hospitals, at airports, on trains, and elsewhere

Avoid visiting crowded areas without wearing a mask

To reduce the risk of infection, wash hands with soap or sanitizer before using any public transportation or eating

Flu vaccinations, which must be administered yearly to help build immunity

As antibiotics only combat bacteria and not viruses, they should not be used to treat the flu

READ | H3N2 virus scare: 10 symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India

Most typical symptoms include 

Persistent fever

Coughing

Running nose

Body ache

Breathlessness

(With inputs from IANS)

