H3N2 Scare: DDMA to review flu situation, here's how other states are preparing amid surge

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be held on Saturday and will discuss the H3N2 influenza virus outbreak in some regions of the nation. When asked about the virus's spread while touring the Bhalswa landfill site in this city on Thursday, Kejriwal responded that on Saturday, there will be a DDMA meeting where this topic will be thoroughly discussed."

451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the nation between January 2 and March 5, according to information provided by the Union health ministry.

H3N2 Scare in India: All you need to know

A 20-bed isolation ward has been established at the government-run LNJP Hospital in this location to handle such cases. The ward is being managed by a hospital staff of fifteen doctors.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued a warning earlier this month advising people to wash their hands with soap and water if they were experiencing symptoms, wear masks, stay away from crowded areas, and cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked the authorities to educate the populace about the importance of beginning influenza treatment as soon as possible. In order to assess the health department's readiness to combat the H3N2 influenza virus, Shinde presided over a meeting.

The BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put out an alert instructing people of all ages to take precautions against catching the H3N2 influenza virus, but especially those under the age of 15. Monitoring the oxygen levels of H3N2 patients is also recommended.

Doctors have warned about 'additional symptom'. Around day five or day six of the illness, patients start to feel full in their ears. Young adults are reporting the symptom more frequently than older adults. Hearing loss, nausea, and ear pain are all possible side effects of ear fullness.

The top health organization also recommended that people drink plenty of fluids, refrain from touching their eyes or nose, and take paracetamol for fever and body aches.

Despite an increase in H3N2-related influenza infections in India, health experts urged people to take preventive measures on Monday, including wearing masks, improving hand hygiene, and getting an annual flu shot.

On March 1, Hire Gowda, 82, a diabetic with hypertension, passed away in Karnataka as a result of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2. A 56-year-old lung cancer patient also passed away, according to a report from Haryana.

According to reports, a 23-year-old MBBS student is said to be the third death. It's thought that the man, a student at a private university, contracted the virus while out with friends. His health reportedly declined after returning from a trip to Alibaug in the Konkan.

