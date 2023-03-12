H3N2 influenza cases: Doctors warn patients against opting for self-medication

File Photo

Two individuals in India have died from the influenza A subtype H3N2 virus; one in Karnataka and one in Haryana. Because to this, doctors in Lucknow have warned the public from administering any kind of treatment on their own.

According to Sheetal Verma, senior faculty in the department of microbiology at King George's Medical University (KGMU), "The influenza A virus sub-type H3N2 is nothing new but as people are experiencing longer spells of cough, self-medication should be strictly avoided. There is nothing to panic. This variant does not lead to a pandemic but taking precautions against it will certainly help."

She advised that due to the unique characteristics of this strain of the flu, anybody having symptoms such as fever, cough, or respiratory distress should see a doctor rather than rely on an over-the-counter medication.

In order to prevent being sick, medical professionals advise avoiding crowded public spaces and doing everything you can to maintain a healthy immune system.

According to Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of the International Association of Doctors, "A majority of those experiencing a longer spell of cough these days have poor body immunity may be due to age (elderly) or due to some other pre-existing illness."

Former President, IMA, Lucknow, P.K. Gupta, said, "Children and elderly are the most vulnerable. They are advised to avoid cold weather conditions during the morning and late evening. This will reduce the chance of getting infected. Everyone should avoid self-medication."

