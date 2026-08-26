H1N1 Cases Rise in India: Why IMA warns against self-medicating with antibiotics, antivirals; doctors explain

The IMA said India is witnessing a seasonal increase in H1N1 cases, with metropolitan centres such as Delhi recording more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed cases, alongside cases reported in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.

As H1N1 cases surge, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday issued a public health advisory urging people not to self-medicate with antibiotics and antivirals and advising immediate medical attention in case of severe symptoms. Doctors stress that antibiotics have no role unless a bacterial infection or complication is suspected.

H1N1 cases rise: IMA issues advisory

In the advisory issued by IMA National President Dr Anilkumar J Nayak and Honorary Secretary General Dr Sarbari Dutta, with Dr Narendra Saini, Chairman of the IMA AMR Committee, and Dr Venkatesh Karthikeyan, Convenor of the committee, the medical body said there is no panic; however, heightened vigilance is necessary.

ICMR surveillance has found that the circulating H1N1 virus remains seasonal, with no novel genetic mutations detected, while most infections are mild and self-limiting. The IMA said India is witnessing a seasonal increase in H1N1 cases, with metropolitan centres such as Delhi recording more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed cases, alongside cases reported in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.

According to the advisory, H1N1 typically presents with sudden onset of high-grade fever and chills, persistent dry cough and sore throat, severe muscle aches and fatigue, headache, runny or congested nose, and, more frequently in children, nausea, vomiting or loose stools. The IMA stressed that Influenza A (H1N1) is a viral illness and antibiotics do not kill viruses."Do not consume Azithromycin, Amoxicillin-Clavulanate, Cefixime, or other antibiotics for flu symptoms," it said, warning that indiscriminate antibiotic use during viral surges can destroy protective microbiome flora and fuel lethal Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

IMA warns against self-medication, doctors explain why

Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare- HealthCity, explains that since H1N1 is a viral infection, antibiotics do not treat the flu and should only be used if a doctor identifies a bacterial co-infection. Similarly, antivirals such as oseltamivir should be taken only when medically indicated and under a doctor's guidance. He further advises people with mild symptoms should focus on adequate rest, hydration and monitoring their condition, while children, elderly individuals, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions should seek medical advice early.

Dr Aakashneel Bhattacharya, Consultant (Infectious Disease)at Paras Health, Gurugram, says the hospital is currently admitting around 5–6 H1N1 patients daily, with admissions rising by approximately 20–25% over the past week. He warns of the tendency among some patients to start medicines on their own. He says unnecessary use of these medicines can lead to side effects and contribute to antimicrobial resistance.

Bhattacharya says adequate rest and hydration, respiratory and hand hygiene, and seasonal influenza vaccination for eligible individuals can help reduce the risk of complications, along with timely medical evaluation. "At a time when flu cases are increasing, avoiding self-medication and getting the right treatment at the right time is particularly important," he adds.