FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers

US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers

Hitman begins preparations for West Indies ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma sending 2027 World Cup message?

Rohit Sharma begins training for West Indies ODIs, hints at 2027 WC?

‘Disrespected’ Australian legend reveals what PCB still owes him after Pakistan coaching stint

‘Disrespected’ Australian legend reveals what PCB still owes him

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers

The Trump administration has proposed ending the 60-day H-1B grace period after job loss, a move that could significantly affect Indian tech workers and their families.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST

US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers
US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Trump administration is reportedly considering ending the up-to-60-day grace period that allows H-1B workers and several other employment-based visa holders to remain in the United States after losing their jobs. The move that could affect Indian tech workers, who constitute a major share of H-1B visa holders in the US.

Under the current rule, eligible workers who lose their jobs can generally stay in the US for up to 60 days to find a new job, change their immigration status or make arrangements to leave, although the period may be shorter depending on their authorised stay.

The proposal is at the stage where DHS has opened it for public comments before deciding whether to make the change final.

What is the US proposing?

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed removing the 60-day grace period currently available to certain foreign workers, including those on H-1B visas, after they lose their jobs. The proposal covers H-1B, H-1B1, L-1, O-1, E-1, E-2, E-3 and TN visa holders, as well as their dependents.
 
If the proposal becomes law, workers whose employment ends would generally have to leave the US immediately, unless they have another legal basis to stay. An H-1B worker who loses their job would no longer automatically get 60 days to find another job in the US.

According to the DHS, the proposal of removing the grace period would better link a worker’s visa status to their job. The move will align rules with immigration law, reduce USCIS workload and strengthen visa programme oversight. However, it acknowledged that the change could cause financial difficulties for workers who need more time to find new employment.

How will it impact Indian workers?

Under the proposed rule, Indian workers, especially H-1B professionals in the technology sector, could find job losses much more difficult to manage. Workers could be required to leave the US once their employment ends unless they have another legal basis to stay. The rule will disrupt their families, housing, children’s education and long-term immigration plans, including Green Card applications.

Meanwhile, Indian professionals accounted for nearly 70% of all approved H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2025, with 283,772 approvals out of 406,348, according to USCIS data. Computer-related occupations accounted for about 62% of all H-1B approvals. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers
US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers
Hitman begins preparations for West Indies ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma sending 2027 World Cup message?
Rohit Sharma begins training for West Indies ODIs, hints at 2027 WC?
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airspace restrictions, train diversions from Sept 11-13; all you need to know
BRICS Summit: Delhi airspace restrictions, train diversions from Sept 11-13
‘Disrespected’ Australian legend reveals what PCB still owes him after Pakistan coaching stint
‘Disrespected’ Australian legend reveals what PCB still owes him
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement