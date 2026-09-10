US H-1B Visa: What ending 60-day grace period could mean for Indian workers

The Trump administration has proposed ending the 60-day H-1B grace period after job loss, a move that could significantly affect Indian tech workers and their families.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering ending the up-to-60-day grace period that allows H-1B workers and several other employment-based visa holders to remain in the United States after losing their jobs. The move that could affect Indian tech workers, who constitute a major share of H-1B visa holders in the US.

Under the current rule, eligible workers who lose their jobs can generally stay in the US for up to 60 days to find a new job, change their immigration status or make arrangements to leave, although the period may be shorter depending on their authorised stay.

The proposal is at the stage where DHS has opened it for public comments before deciding whether to make the change final.

What is the US proposing?

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed removing the 60-day grace period currently available to certain foreign workers, including those on H-1B visas, after they lose their jobs. The proposal covers H-1B, H-1B1, L-1, O-1, E-1, E-2, E-3 and TN visa holders, as well as their dependents.



If the proposal becomes law, workers whose employment ends would generally have to leave the US immediately, unless they have another legal basis to stay. An H-1B worker who loses their job would no longer automatically get 60 days to find another job in the US.

According to the DHS, the proposal of removing the grace period would better link a worker’s visa status to their job. The move will align rules with immigration law, reduce USCIS workload and strengthen visa programme oversight. However, it acknowledged that the change could cause financial difficulties for workers who need more time to find new employment.

How will it impact Indian workers?

Under the proposed rule, Indian workers, especially H-1B professionals in the technology sector, could find job losses much more difficult to manage. Workers could be required to leave the US once their employment ends unless they have another legal basis to stay. The rule will disrupt their families, housing, children’s education and long-term immigration plans, including Green Card applications.

Meanwhile, Indian professionals accounted for nearly 70% of all approved H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2025, with 283,772 approvals out of 406,348, according to USCIS data. Computer-related occupations accounted for about 62% of all H-1B approvals.