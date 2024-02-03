Twitter
Gyanvapi verdict: Hindu side lawyer says 'their petition will be dismissed' as Masjid committee moves HC

On Thursday, the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque filed a revision petition in the Allahabad High Court.

ANI

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Hindu side lawyer in the Gyanvapi case, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, exuded confidence that the plea filed by Masjid Intezamia Committee challenging the Gyanvapi order will definitely be dismissed by the court.

On Thursday, the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque filed a revision petition in the Allahabad High Court. 

This move came in response to the Varanasi District Court's decision, which permitted Hindus to conduct prayers within the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Reacting to this, Hindu side lawyer Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said that the mosque side should first challenge the order of January 17, 2024.

"The court had asked the Masjid Intezamia Committee lawyer, SFA Naqvi, why the basic order of January 17, 2024, was not challenged? The court had asked the Committe to first challenge the January 17 Court order", he said.

"The Masjid Intezamia Committee is taking the wrong track, it is directly going to the Supreme Court, when it should go to te High Court first. The plea filed by Masjid Intezamia Committee challenging the Gyanvapi order will definitely be dismissed", he added. 

Notably, the court has granted time until February 6 for the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque to amend its pleadings to include a challenge to a January 17 order consequent to which the January 31 order was passed.The next hearing will now be held on February 6.

The Masjid Intezamia Committee had also gone to the Supreme Court in the early hours of Thursday, but the Supreme Court had suggested going to the High Court.Meanwhile, on January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. 

The court directed the Varanasi district magistrate to make arrangements within seven days for 'puja' to be performed by the Hindu side and a pujari (priest) nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.After the order of the court, "puja" and "aarti" were performed in the early hours on Thursday.

