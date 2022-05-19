Gyanvapi mosque row: Ajay Mishra's survey report claims Hindu symbols found inside masjid - details here

Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque: The Supreme Court will hear the case today. (File)

Gyanvapi Masjid news: The report of survey of the Gyanvapi mosque between May 14-16 will be submitted to the city's civil judge's court today. Meanwhile, former advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra, who had conducted the survey on May 6 and May 7 and was later removed from the panel, has submitted his report already. According to reports, he has claimed to have found signs of Hindu religious symbols inside the mosque. He claims he has found an image that resembles Hindu god Sheshnag, the debris of the temple, images of other Hindu deities etc. The memory chip used in the videography has been stored at the state's treasury.

The report claimed the team found the debris of a temple at the corner where the northern and western walls meet. Images and carvings of Hindu gods and goddesses could be seen in the debris. The debris also consists of Lotus carvings, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The Lotus flower is considered sacred in Hinduism.

A new platform has been built at the northwest corner of the mosque. On the way from the northern side of the mosque to the west, the team found a rock carving that appeared to be the image of Hindu deity Sheshnag.

The report also says that the team found the threshold of the Shringar Gauri temple.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Mishra has accused the city administration of non-cooperation.

A Hindu petitioner had last week claimed that a Shivling was found inside the mosque after which the Varanasi court asked the city administration to seal the area.

The Muslim side had moved the Supreme Court against the order to secure a stay at the Varanasi court's order. The top court had refused to stay the order and the proceedings. However, it said that Muslims should not be barred from praying at the mosque. The court will hear the petition today.