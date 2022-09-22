Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court notice to Muslim side on plea for carbon dating of Shivling, next hearing on Sep 12

Gyanvapi Mosque - File Photo

The Varanasi district court on Thursday issued a notice to the Muslim side on the petition by the Hindu side in which it has sought carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ reportedly found in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

District Judge A K Vishvesh rejected the Muslim side's request for 8 weeks' time to prepare for the next hearing and said iw will next take up the matter on September 29.

On September 12, the court had said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

It had rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's petition questioning the maintainability of the case, which has reignited the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute. The mosque committee's dismissed plea had cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to make its case.

Separately, the Allahabad High Court which is hearing another case - dating back to 1991 - on the Varanasi temple-mosque dispute on Monday fixed September 28 for its next hearing.

The mosque is located next to the iconic temple and the case in the Varanasi court revived claims that the mosque was built on a portion of the Hindu structure demolished on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Supreme Court had directed the district court to first decide on the maintainability of the case, filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to offer daily prayers before the idols of Shringar Gauri.

The mosque committee had approached the apex court, arguing that their plea was not maintainable as the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 mandated that the character of such places should remain as it was at Independence. The 1991 law made an exemption only for the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

The district judge had on August 24 reserved the order on the issue of maintainability till September 12.

He delivered the 26-page order on Monday, reading out his decision in 10 minutes in the presence of 32 people including lawyers from both sides, said an advocate who was present in the courtroom to which entry was restricted. Some people gathered outside the court rejoiced, distributing sweets.

A day earlier, the district administration had issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC banning congregation of people. Police had stepped up security.

The Hindu women had petitioned a Varanasi civil court in August 2021. The court also agreed to appointing a panel headed by an advocate to conduct a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Lawyers to the Hindu side had said the video clips showed a 'shivling' in the complex, a claim disputed by the mosque committee. It also objected to the video being leaked.

On May 20, the Supreme Court transferred the suit filed by Hindu devotees from civil judge (senior division) to the Varanasi district judge, saying it was a complex and sensitive case and should be heard by a more senior judicial official.

The three-judge bench also said that the process to ascertain the religious character of a place of worship is not barred under the Places of Worship Act.