Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court adjourns hearing till July 12

Varanasi court has adjourned hearing till July 12 in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

Varanasi court Monday adjourned hearing till July 12 in the Gyanvapi case.

On May 30, the district court deferred the hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee`s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women till July 4, according to a lawyer representing the petitioner women.

Advocate appearing for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid had cited various judgements to support his argument that the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women is barred by the Places of Worship Act.

