Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court adjourns hearing till July 12

File photo

Varanasi court Monday adjourned hearing till July 12 in the Gyanvapi case.

On May 30, the district court deferred the hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee`s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women till July 4, according to a lawyer representing the petitioner women.

Advocate appearing for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid had cited various judgements to support his argument that the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women is barred by the Places of Worship Act.

