Gyanvapi mosque case: SC defers HC's order of scientific survey for determining age of Shivling

The "scientific survey," which included carbon dating, of the "Shivling" allegedly discovered in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a video graphics survey last year was postponed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, of the “Shivling” said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year.

Supreme Court said, “Since the implications of the Allahabad High Court order that allowed carbon dating of the “Shivling” merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date.”

During the survey, a structure — claimed to be a “Shivling” by the Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side — was found in the mosque premises on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi District judge’s order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the “Shivling” on October 14, 2022.

The High Court directed the Varanasi District judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the “Shivling”.

Petitioners Laxmi Devi and three others had filed a plea in the High Court, challenging the order lower court order.

