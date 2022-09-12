'Going on same path as that of Babri Masjid issue': Asaduddin Owaisi after Gyanvapi case verdict

Asaduddin Owaisi (file image)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the order given in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute would lead to a "destabilising effect" and that matter is going on the same path as that of the Babri masjid issue.

A Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Owaisi said, "A destabilising effect will start after this. We`re going on the same path as that of the Babri masjid issue. When judgement on Babri Masjid was given, I warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as this judgement was given on the basis of faith."

"There should be an appeal in High Court against this order. I hope Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal against this order. I believe that after this order, the purpose of the Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail," he added.

District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter for further hearing on September 22.

"The court rejected the Muslim side`s petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"It`s a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It`s a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace," said Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi case.

Earlier, the Hindu side had said that they will seek an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of `Shivling` if the judgment comes in their favour.

The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple.