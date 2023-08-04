Headlines

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Fatty liver: 5 lifestyle changes to reverse liver disease

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI to perform survey of premises today; Muslim body moves Supreme Court against HC verdict

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI to perform survey of premises today; Muslim body moves Supreme Court against HC verdict

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

HomeIndia

India

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI to perform survey of premises today; Muslim body moves Supreme Court against HC verdict

Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam said the ASI has sought assistance from the local administration to start the survey from today.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century mosque has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Hours after the high court upheld a district court order and ruled that the proposed survey is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both sides, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the Supreme Court against the judgement. The mosque stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam said the ASI has sought assistance from the local administration to start the survey from today. He said detailed discussions were held with the Varanasi Police Commissioner on security during the survey and that the district administration is fully prepared to start the work.

Dismissing the petition by the Muslim body, which manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque, challenging a district court order that had permitted the ASI survey, the bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker held that the order is just and proper, and no interference from the high court is warranted.

There is no reason to not believe the ASI's assurance that the survey will not cause any damage to the structure, it said, asserting that no digging should be done on the mosque premises. ”In the opinion of the Court, the scientific survey/investigation proposed is necessary in the interest of justice and shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and come in aid of the trial court to arrive at a just decision. The (trial) court was justified in passing the impugned order,” the bench said in its 16-page verdict.

According to Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represented the Hindu side, the high court has stated that the district court's order on the ASI survey will be effective immediately. BJP leaders welcomed the high court verdict, saying the "truth" about the temple at the site will now come out.

READ | Lok Sabha passes Delhi services bill; Amit Shah slams INDIA bloc, says 'You may find more allies but...'

"It is a good verdict. For us Indians, it is one that gives hope. Truth always comes out, it takes time but the truth comes out," BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur told reporters outside Parliament. But BSP MP from Amroha Danish Ali said the Places of Worship Act, 1991, should be implemented in toto. The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of its religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947.

"Otherwise this will keep happening, people will look for a temple in a mosque and someone will look for a monastery in a temple," he said. In the Supreme Court, advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the matter before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing. The CJI was heading a five-judge Constitution bench hearing arguments on challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 and was rising for the day.

"The Allahabad High Court has passed an order today. We have filed an SLP against the order. I have sent an email (seeking urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey... ," Pasha said. "I will look at the email right away," the CJI responded. One of the parties from the Hindu side has also filed a caveat in the apex court saying no orders be passed without hearing them in the matter.

Ruling that any interim order stands vacated and that the Varanasi district judge's July 21, 2023 order is restored, the high court observed that in this advanced stage of time, many new things have been developed and now with the help of new technology and able guidance of responsible officers of ASI, the scientific investigation can be made.

"I find no substance in the argument that without digging any wall, things cannot be finalized by the ASI. The officer present in the Court together with the learned Additional Solicitor General of India has made submission in the form of an affidavit that no excavation whatsoever will take place."

"Further, there is no substance in the argument made by the applicant/defendant no.4 (Muslim side) that the applications filed by the plaintiffs, seeking scientific investigation of the structure in question are not tenable in the eyes of law just because the issues have not been framed as yet. The scientific investigation has nothing to do with the other evidence and whatever evidence would be collected, that may be for all the parties and not only for the plaintiffs".

READ | Manipur violence: After clashes in Churchandpur, curfew imposed in Imphal West, East

The high court further observed that as the proceedings of the suit have been lingering on for long, it would be appropriate to observe that the court concerned shall make all endeavours to conclude the proceedings expeditiously, without granting unnecessary adjournments to either of the parties by giving short dates.

It ordered the ASI Director to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR Survey, Excavation, Dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure to find out as to whether same has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of Hindu temple. The court also said that the ASI Director is ordered to conduct Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey just below the 3 domes of the building in question and conduct excavation, if required.

The Varanasi district court had directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque is built upon a temple. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the High Court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.

Chief Justice Diwaker had reserved the order on the mosque committee's petition on July 27 after hearing arguments from both sides. The court had also stayed the ASI survey till Thursday. The mosque 'wazu khana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey -- following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the Gyanvapi complex. Hindu activists claim that a temple existed earlier at the site and was demolished in the 17th century on the order of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary, UP cadre transferred 21 times in 13 years of service

Video: Chinese zoo's 'human-like' bear goes viral, stirs online debate

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet Ruma Devi, who dropped out of school due to poverty, later went to Harvard University for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE