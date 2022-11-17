Gyanvapi Masjid: Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of ‘Shivling’ inside mosque complex

Gyanvapi Masjid (File photo)

In a major win for the Hindu side of the argument, the Varanasi court in Uttar Pradesh has agreed to hear the plea seeking the right to worship the ‘shivling’ structure found inside the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, with the hearing date set at December 2.

Earlier, a group of Hindus had written a petition seeking the right to offer prayers inside the Gyanvapi masjid after the videography survey of the mosque complex revealed that there was a ‘shivling’ structure inside the area.

Meanwhile, the mosque committee had rubbished the claim, saying that the alleged shivling inside the Gyanvapi Masjid is just an old fountain. The videography survey also reportedly revealed that there were several Hindu markings on the walls of the mosque.

Fast track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said, as per PTI reports.

Further, the court ended up rejecting Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking the right to worship 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex. The mosque committee had cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 as their grounds for objection.

The lawyers of the Hindu side argued that Waqf Act is not applicable to them. The fast-track court had on Monday postponed its judgment on the matter till November 17.

After hearing the arguments of both sides to the dispute, the court had, on October 27, reserved its order on the suit for November 8. As the judge was on leave on November 8 the matter was posted for November 14.

On April 26, a lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea moved by a group of women seeking permission for the daily worship of the idols of the Hindu deities on the mosque's outer walls had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex.

(With PTI inputs)

