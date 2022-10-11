Gyanvapi Masjid case: What is 'carbon dating' and how it will determine age of 'Shivling' found inside mosque complex?

Gyanvapi Mosque - File Photo

The Varanasi district court today deferred till October 14 the hearing on the Hindu side’s plea seeking carbon dating/scientific investigation of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque which they claimed to be a ‘Shivling’.

The hearing was postponed after Anjuman Masjid Committee objected to the Hindu worshippers’ plea for carbon dating. The court asked the mosque management committee to file reply on plea for carbon-dating of the structure.

The court had last Friday asked the mosque committee to file its reply on the plea for carbon-dating of the structure, claimed to be a ‘Shivling’.

The petitioners contended that the ‘Shivling’ found in the "wazookhana" reservoir of the mosque during survey work on May 16 was part of the case property.

The court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case on September 29 after hearing both sides' arguments. The Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case had filed an objection in the court against the Hindu plaintiffs' plea for the carbon dating of the 'Shivling'.

What is carbon dating?

Carbon dating is a process through which age of an organic matter could be detected by finding the amount of a particular type of carbon atom (C14) in the matter, while comparing it with the standard amount of that particular carbon atom present in the organic matter today.

The process has been widely used by archaeologists across the globe to predict the age of structures and human settlements dating up to 800 BC by only analysing the plan map, size and quality of the pottery and baked bricks used for construction.

All living things absorb carbon during their life span and when it dies, the carbon absorption stops. Thus, the experts carbon dating the shivling will take a sample from the surface of the stone and see how much C-14 it has accumulated, determining its age.

In February 2020, carbon-dating process was used to confirm that India’s largest known necropolis in Uttar Pradesh’s Sanauli district -- where 126 burials have been discovered until now -- is 3,800 years old.