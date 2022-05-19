Gyanvapi Masjid case: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging videography survey today

File photo

As the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy remains intensifying, the Supreme Court on Thursday will be hearing a plea challenging the videography survey of the mosque. This comes two days after the survey of the site was already completed.

The Supreme Court conducted that last hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque case on May 17, where the bench ordered the protection of the Shivling but not limit the number of namazis in any specific area of the masjid.

The commission created by the court will also be submitting its video survey of the mosque to the designated authorities today for further examination. A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha will hear the matter today.

The plea was filed by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, challenging the videography survey of the place of worship. There were also massive protests by the Muslim community when the survey committee reached the mosque earlier.

Earlier, a Hindu petitioner told the Varanasi court that there was a Shivling found inside the pond area of the Gyanvapi mosque, intensifying the claims of the community that the masjid has been built around a Hindu temple.

The Varanasi court had then asked the authorities to seal the area inside the mosque where the Shivling was found, and limit the number of people offering namaz near that area for the protection of the Shivling.

After this order, the Supreme Court reiterated that the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi Masjid should be protected, but the namazis should not face any problems while praying. Now, the Supreme Court is set to hear the plea today.

After a Shivling was discovered by the authorities during the survey, many people have come out to say that the structure is actually a fountain. The Supreme Court will be hearing two petitions on the Gyanvapi mosque matter today, and it is likely that a verdict will be delivered.

