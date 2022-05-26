Gyanvapi Masjid case: Muslim petitioners question ‘Shivling’ claims, next hearing on May 30

Photo - IANS

The Gyanvapi Masjid case, which has sparked a lot of controversy over the past few weeks, was heard by the Varanasi court today, where the Muslim petitioners questioned the claims made by the Hindu side over the dispute regarding the mosque.

The Muslim petitioners on Thursday questioned the maintainability of the Hindu side’s plea in the Gyanvapi dispute case, questioning several claims made after the survey report was submitted, including the claims of there being a ‘shivling’ inside the complex.

As the hearing began in the court of District Judge Dr A.K. Vishvesha, the Muslim lawyers cited the Places of Worship Act 1991 and claimed that the petition was not maintainable. The petitioners also stated that the claims of shivling inside the mosque are being made to confuse people.

Abhay Yadav, the lawyer for the Muslim side, said that rumours of a ‘Shivling’ being found inside the mosque were being deliberated floated to create confusion. He contended that the ‘Shivling’ had not yet been established by the court and the court should put an end to such rumours.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu petitioners told reporters outside the court that holes had been drilled into the ‘Shivling’ to make it look like a fountain. Earlier, the court had ordered that the area with the shivling be sealed off, and the number of namazis be limited inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

Advocate Jain further added, “Today, the Muslim side just read out paragraphs from our petition and tried to say that the petition isn't maintainable. We interjected and pointed out to the court that we've specific rights and all pleadings were made.”

The Varanasi court has further deferred the Gyanvapi case hearing to Monday, May 30. The case is scheduled to be heard at 2 pm on the set date.

Only 36 persons, including the lawyers, were allowed inside the court where the hearing was heard under tight security. The hearing will continue in the case on Monday when Hindu petitioners will put up their arguments.

The survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque was leaked earlier, and the details of the report further intensified the claims of the Hindu side of the case. The survey said that carvings related to Hinduism were found inside the mosque, as well as a carving of a Trishool, which is carried by Lord Shiva.

(With IANS inputs)

