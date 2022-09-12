Gyanvapi case verdict: BJP welcomes ‘triumph of truth’, VHP says ‘first hurdle’ crossed

Gyanvapi mosque | File Photo

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the court order in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar termed the verdict a “triumph of the truth”. Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad termed the court order “very satisfactory” with the VHP working president Alok Kumar saying that the matter has crossed the “first hurdle”.

In a significant decision, the Varanasi district court on Monday upheld the maintainability of a petition for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court rejected a plea by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee, challenging the maintainability of plea by five Hindu women to worship inside the mosque compound, which is located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

A number of BJP leaders including Union Minister Giriraj Singh and UP Deputy Chief Ministe Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed the decision.

"Kashi and Mathura are identities of our Sanatan culture. We respect the court order and appeal for peace from all sides," Giriraj Singh said.

In a series of tweets, Maurya said in Hindi, “I welcome the order of honourable court in Baba Vishwanath jee Maa Shringar Gauri temple case. Everyone should respect the decision. Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram. Mathura, Kashi’s turn!”

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar tweeted, "Triumph of the Truth! The verdict of a Varanasi court declaring suit filed by Hindu side for Gyanvapi mosque as maintainable is all due to the kripa of Mahadev! Har Har Mahadev."

“The Varanasi court's decision is very satisfactory. The first hurdle has been crossed. The Varanasi court has decided that the Varanasi suit is not injuncted by the Places of Worship Act. The application of the other party has been dismissed,” VHP working president Alok Kumar said in a video message. “We do hope and look forward to a victory.The truth is with us,” he added.

One of the petitioners, Sohan Lal Arya, termed it as “a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple", adding that it was a “win for the Hindu community” and urging people to maintain peace.

On the other hand, prominent Muslim leader, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the verdict saying it will lead to the "same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue."

Owaisi said, "A destabilising effect will start after this. We`re going on the same path as that of the Babri masjid issue. When judgement on Babri Masjid was given, I warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as this judgement was given on the basis of faith."

Next hearing on September 22

District Judge A K Vishvesh ruled in the favour of the Hindu petitioners, ordering that the court would next hear the case on September 22. Meanwhile, the advocate of the Muslim side has said tat the petitioners will approach the Allahabad High Court against Monday’s judgement.

(With inputs from agencies)