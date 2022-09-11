Gyanvapi mosque case: Security tightened, Section 144 enforced in Varanasi ahead of court order

Gyanvapi case verdict: The police have posted force in areas where mixed population resides in the city with patrolling underway.

Prohibitory orders were enforced and security tightened in the city with a Varanasi district court to pronounce a verdict in the sensitive Gyanvapi case tomorrow (September 12). The police have posted force in areas where mixed population resides in the city and patrolling is ongoing to ensure no law and order situation arises.

A district court in Varanasi may give an order on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case.

“Section 144 implemented in city. Police force posted in areas where mix population resides. Patrolling on. We're trying our best that no law & order situation arises,” Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh was quoted as saying.

Last month, District Judge AK Vishvesh had reserved the order till September 12 in the matter which is communally sensitive.

Police officers have been asked to talk to religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure the situation remains peaceful, CP Ganesh added. Checking has also been increased in border areas of Varanasi district, including hotels and guest houses. Police are also monitoring social media.

Gyanvapi case recap

Petition had been filed by 5 women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The maintainability of the plea has been questioned by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which has said that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property.

The lawyer of the Hindu side had said that the mosque was constructed after demolition of a temple. The district court is hearing the case after an order from the Supreme Court.

A lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex which was completed on May 16 with the report presented in the court on May 19. The Hindu side had claimed that a Shivling was found in the mosque’s lower court during the videography surve. However, the claim was contested by the Muslim side.

(With inputs from agencies)