Gyanvapi case: Hearing on entry ban of Muslims in campus, 5 updates

Gyanvapi complex

In the Gyanvapi mosque case, another petition has been lined up for hearing today in the Varanasi District Court. This suit has been filed by litigant Kiran Singh on behalf of Lord Adi Visheshwar Virajman. The petition has sought a ban on the entry of Muslims in the Gyanvapi campus, handing over the entire complex to Hindus and giving the right to worship Adi Vishweshwar.

Accepting this suit filed on Tuesday, Civil Judge Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar fixed May 25 as the date of hearing. The suit has been filed by Kiran Singh, wife of Jitendra Singh Bisen, president of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh.

In the court, on behalf of advocates Manbahadur Singh and Anushka Tripathi, it was said that after the claim of having found Shivling, the right to darshan and worship worship becomes necessary. Jitendra Singh Bisen said that the court accepted to hear the case. Notice in this regard will be issued to the opposite side in the case.

Three demands have been made through Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Virajman vs State of Uttar Pradesh case. Let us tell you that there is a dispute in the Gyanvapi mosque area number 9130. After the order of the Supreme Court in this matter, the hearing is going on in the district judge's court. On May 26, the maintainability of the case will be heard in the district judge's court.

Three demands made

1. The entry of Muslims in the entire area number 9130 should be banned.

2. The entire 9130 acreage number should be handed over to the Hindus.

3. Getting the right to worship Adi Vishweshwar Jyotirlinga.