Headlines

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

Countries with lowest divorce rates worldwide

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

From Section 144 To Relaxation Time: What Is The Current Situation In Nuh?

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

HomeIndia

India

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea, challenging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complex.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. 

"Allahabad High Court has said that ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex will start. Sessions court order is upheld by the High Court," Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case, told reporters. 

The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea, challenging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. 

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge's July 21 order. 

On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023.

The order of the district judge, however, excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the top court.

Earlier the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway after Supreme Court put on hold till 5 pm July 26 a detailed scientific survey by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

The court was hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the controversial survey.

The Supreme Court earlier corrected its order in relation to the Gyanvapi mosque case whereby on July 24 it inadvertently disposed of an appeal of the committee questioning the maintainability of a suit by

Hindus in the trial court seeking worship rights inside the mosque.

While granting the relief on the interim plea by staying ASI survey, the top court disposed of the main case on July 24.

The mosque committee had moved the top court with its interim plea in the pending petition seeking a stay of ASI work. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Rs 20-crore, this track is most expensive song in Indian cinema; and it’s not Zinda Banda, Oo Antava, or Ajooba

Deepika Padukone drops sizzling pic flaunting her abs in black and white bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Docuseries on singer AP Dhillon's journey announced, teaser out: 'His life and struggles have always...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE