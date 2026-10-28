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'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally

Backing the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, the CJP said the campaign is centred on concerns around electoral roll revisions, exclusion of voters and accountability of institutions.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
CJP activist Abhijit Dipke (File Photo/ANI)
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday extended support to the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and CEC Gyanesh Kumar Gupta.

He did not clarify whether CJP leaders would share the stage with LoP Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday.

While several INDIA bloc MPs and leaders including Congress leaders had joined CJP's Jantar Mantar protest over alleged recruitment exam irregularities, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not share the stage with CJP leaders.

CJP backs INDIA bloc rally

“GYANU MUST GO! The Cockroach Janta Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. Nation above all! #JaiBhim #JaiHind," Dipke wrote on X.

The party said the CEC’s resignation was necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission.

Referring to the framing of the Constitution, the CJP said BR Ambedkar, along with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other makers of the Constitution, had placed their faith in the people by ensuring that every adult citizen had an equal right to vote, irrespective of caste, religion, gender, education or economic background.

“When Dr. B. R. Ambedkar helped frame the Constitution of India, he ensured that every adult citizen, regardless of caste, religion, gender, education or economic background, would have an equal right to vote,” the statement said.

The party said the idea was to bring more citizens into the democratic process rather than exclude them. It raised concerns that the SIR exercise could result in eligible voters being removed from electoral rolls, creating fears of exclusion instead of making it easier for citizens to exercise their voting rights.

21 parties to join INDIA bloc rally

The October 30 event was planned as a curtain-raiser for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. Venugopal said 21 opposition parties were expected to join the protest against alleged electoral irregularities and the opposition's "vote chori" allegation.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking CEC Kumar's resignation over the SIR drive and alleged flaws in the electoral process, as part of a broader campaign for accountability from the Election Commission.

The programme will see participation from INDIA bloc parties and supporters from across the country, he added.

Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading protests against SIR and the CEC before pausing for the festive season, had earlier called the opposition march "Shivji Ki Baraat" and said anyone could join it.

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